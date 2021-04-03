13 hours ago

He keeps shinning whenever he plays and is the name on the lips of most football fans as Abdul Fatawu Ishahaku grabbed a hattrick for his lower tier side Steadfast in the National Division One League Zone 1.

Steadfast defeated Wa Suntaa by 4-0 at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, with the youngster bagging a hattrick for his side before teammate Alhassan Siisu added the other goal.

Despite his age his performance belies his tender age as he just returned from the International break after playing and scoring for the Black Stars B in an International friendly game against Uzbekistan.

The 16 year old midfielder has now scored six goals for his side after today's tally.

Abdul Fatawu emerged as the player of the tournament in Mauritania after his impressive performance for the Black Satellites who won the trophy eventually.

The impressive win against Wa Suntaa takes the high flying Steadfast top of the National Division One League Zone 1.