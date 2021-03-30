1 hour ago

The Division one league(DOL) board have made some proposals to the Ghana Football Association's Executive Council on how to curb the upsurge in hooliganism and fan violence at various league centers.

The Division one league board on Monday 29th March 2922 held a meeting on ways to find lasting solution to the incessant incedence of hooliganism at various league centers especially zone 1 which is turning into a hoy spot.

Among the proposals made to the GFa include using military men as security at the various stadiums instead of the Police.

This was confirmed in an interview on Kumasi FM, with DOL board member Mr Topic Kadir Sienu.

“First of all, we have proposed that instead of Policemen at our league, it should be military officials. Because people fear the Military more than the Police.”

He also avers that clubs perpetuate these violence at venues due to their desperation to get three points by all means whether fair or foul and have therefore proposed the deduction of three points from accumulated points and forfeiture of the points in the matches which the violence occurred.

“Clubs put up all this violent behavior just because of 3 points. Therefore we have proposed points deduction as punishment and extra 3 points from their accumulated points already, when that happens managers of such clubs will enforce discipline at their centres henceforth.”

“Lastly, we want to meet all the 64 referees in the division one league and their managers”, he concluded.