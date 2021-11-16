34 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association held a one-day online training on the Competitions Management System (CMS) programme for Division One League Clubs on Monday, November 15,2021 to enable them familiarize with the improved System.

Two representatives of the each of the 48 Division One League League Clubs have been given access to the back end to enable them load names of their Team selections in the system on Match days.

In the new system, Club Team Selection of 20 players on each Match day are to be loaded in the system at least two (2) hours ahead of kick off on Match days.

The 2021/22 Division One League season will commence this weekend at match venues across the country.

The Competition Management System is a digital software that is used across the world to manage competitions.

The software is used to create fixture lists, allocate venues, match officials and build squads simpler than ever. Referees and Match Commissioners also file their match reports on the CMS.

The Ghana Football Association's is also linked to the GFA website through widgets to enable fixtures, results and league tables from the CMS to show on the website.