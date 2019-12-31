1 hour ago

All Division One League clubs to informed to pick up their training balls from the GFA Secretariat on Thursday January 2.

Each Division One League clubs will receive 20 match balls and additional 10 balls to be used on match days at the respective venues.

This gesture is in line with the decision by the GFA President and the Executive Council to provide clubs with some logistical support ahead of the new football season.

A second tranche of 20 balls will be given to clubs during the football season.

The 2019-2020 Division One League season will commence on 10 January 2019.