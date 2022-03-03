3 hours ago

Seidu Abubakar and Albert Ato Hammond scored in either half as Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs defeated Bekwai Youth Football Academy 2-0 to get their second round off to a flying start.

The Sekondi Hasaacas, Nzema Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs ended the first round ape Coast giants have jumped to the second spot in the Zone Two table with 32 points – two points behind leaders Samartex 1996 who play as guests of Asokwa Deportivo on Sunday.

Samartex 1996 have been near perfect in the season and put up a stupendous display that ensured that they finished the first round of the season with 10 wins, 1 loss and 4 draws - taking them to the summit of the Zone with 34 points.

The only defeat for Samatex was against Sekondi Hasaacas on Match Day 13 as they lost 1-0 at the Gyandu Park – bringing to an end a 12 match unbeaten run. The League leaders will play as guests of Asokwa Deportivo at the Okese Park – Ejisu on Sunday.

Asokwa Deportivo are 13th in the League table with 15 points – 19 points adrift of the top spot.

In Daboase – Skyy FC will lock horns with bottom placed Wassaman FC at the St. Martins Park on Sunday. The home side sit in 5th place with 25 points while Wassaman languish at the bottom of the table with 9 points after 15 League matches.

Find the full fixtures below: