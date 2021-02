2 hours ago

The Referees Committee has appointed match officials for Matchweek 9 of the Division One League.

Below are Match Officials for the midweek games:

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS ZONE ONE

DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 MATCH: Berekum Arsenals vs Tamale City VENUE: Golden City park REFEREE: Joshua Tengzie ASSISTANTS: Boniface Kwose & Robert Sunday Aduko 4TH REFEREE: Ernest Baafi MATCH COMMISSIONER: R. Solomon Addae VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Stephen Kyei GFA CAMERAMAN: William Arthur

DATE: Thursday, February 25, 2021 MATCH: Unity vs Nsoatreman FC VENUE: Wamanafo Comm. park REFEREE: Samuel Yeboah ASSISTANTS: Mathias Koffi Kouadjo & Victor Twum Obour 4TH REFEREE: Ibrahim Ayaaba MATCH COMMISSIONER: Mumuni Issaka VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Thomas Opoku GFA CAMERAMAN: Reindorf Opoku

DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 MATCH: Steadfast vs Kintampo VENUE: Tamale REFEREE: Richmond Adjei ASSISTANTS: Marley Asigbe & Felix Apula 4TH REFEREE: Eric Osafo Asamoah MATCH COMMISSIONER: Dawdi Abdul Razak VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Muntaka Mohammed GFA CAMERAMAN: Ekow Davies

DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 MATCH: Mighty Royals vs RTU VENUE: Wamanafo REFEREE: Eliasu Sintuo Tonsuglo ASSISTANTS: Bashiru Bonoma Tordia & Forkor Mahamud Alidu 4TH REFEREE: Wutirira Herbert Hamza MATCH COMMISSIONER: Osei Kwadjo VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Thomas Opoku GFA CAMERAMAN: Yahaya Swalihu

DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 MATCH: Wa Suntaa vs Crocodile Stars VENUE: Wa REFEREE: Iddrisu Umar ASSISTANTS: Minkaa –Il Fauzan & Mohammed Alhassan 4TH REFEREE: Umar Abubakari Sadiq MATCH COMMISSIONER: Mohammed Salisu VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ismail Sanni GFA CAMERAMAN: Kolog Bonaventure

DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 MATCH: Bofoakwa vs Young Apostles VENUE: Sunyani Coronation park REFEREE: Sakibu Salifu ASSISTANTS: Sulemana Mohammed & Seidu Abdulai 4TH REFEREE: Abdul Karim Abdul Ganiu MATCH COMMISSIONER: Kwasi Asante VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ernest Tieku GFA CAMERAMAN: Jessie Atta

DATE: Thursday, February 25, 2021 MATCH: BA United vs Nkoranza Warriors VENUE: Sunyani Coronation park REFEREE: Foster Nkyenyenutsu Bastious ASSISTANTS: Alice Farizua Chakule & Abraham Ndeego 4TH REFEREE: Aziz Sintuo Niatire MATCH COMMISSIONER: Frank Nimako VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Ernest Tieku GFA CAMERAMAN: Afriyie Akuffo King

DATE: Thursday, February 25, 2021 MATCH: Yendi Gbewaa vs Techiman City VENUE: Tamale Stadium REFEREE: Samuel Owusu Banahene ASSISTANTS: Gabriel Boateng & Henry Essel Bediako 4TH REFEREE: Issifu Mustapha MATCH COMMISSIONER: Edward A. Ayaana VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Muntaka Mohammed GFA CAMERAMAN: Stephen Bedie

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS ZONE TWO

DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 MATCH: Achiken vs Bibiani Goldstars VENUE: Assin Fosu REFEREE: Godwin Tordzro ASSISTANTS: John Ansah & Michael Lamme 4TH REFEREE: Francis Xavier Adams MATCH COMMISSIONER: Mustapha Mohammed VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GFA CAMERAMAN: John Afful

DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 MATCH: Sekondi Hasaacas vs Wassaman VENUE: Gyandu park REFEREE: Emmanuel Don Quansah ASSISTANTS: Kwame Frimpong & Paul Deyegbe 4TH REFEREE: Alfred Tabi MATCH COMMISSIONER: Samuel S. Abbey VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Alex Adu GFA CAMERAMAN: James Attobrah

DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 MATCH: Nzema Kotoko vs SKYY VENUE: Azulenoano park REFEREE: Jacob Assafuah ASSISTANTS: Isaac Nyarko & Doris Essuman Darko 4TH REFEREE: Richmond Antwi MATCH COMMISSIONER: Augustus Adjei Kane VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Hadi Mohammed GFA CAMERAMAN: Ben Enyinda

DATE: Thursday, February 25, 2021 MATCH: Asokwa Deportivo vs Unistar VENUE: Obuasi REFEREE: Gilbert Amoah Ayariga ASSISTANTS: Kenneth Armo & James Ainooson 4TH REFEREE: Tames Taylor MATCH COMMISSIONER: Michael Fletcher VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Benjamin Okyere GFA CAMERAMAN: Kwaku Kwaning

DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 MATCH: New Edubiase vs BYF VENUE: Bekwai park REFEREE: Ebenezer Tetteh ASSISTANTS: Mary Tei & Emmanuel Arkaifie 4TH REFEREE: Hans Mensah MATCH COMMISSIONER: Ebenezer Atta Kakra Fosu VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Abdul Jalil Ahmed GFA CAMERAMAN: Isaac Nyarko

DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 MATCH: Vipers vs Pacific Heroes VENUE: Robert Mensah Stadium REFEREE: Theresa Bremansu ASSISTANTS: George Akisboka & Emmanuel Essuman Arthur 4TH REFEREE: Edward Annan MATCH COMMISSIONER: Emmanuel Boakye VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Joseph Ofori Mensah GFA CAMERAMAN: Gabriel Bentum

DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 MATCH: Star Madrid vs Proud United VENUE: Kasoa REFEREE: Joyce Obenewaa Appiah ASSISTANTS: Augustine Afful & Samuel Davor 4TH REFEREE: Gideon Nii Cofie MATCH COMMISSIONER: Anthony Opoku Acheampong VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Racheal Korankye GFA CAMERAMAN: Mary Naquentera

DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 MATCH: Swedru All Blacks vs Samartex VENUE: Swedru Stadium REFEREE: Peter Ansah Teye ASSISTANTS: Patrick Appiah Kodua & Beatrice Thaud 4TH REFEREE: Laud Nettey MATCH COMMISSIONER: William Lante Quaye VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Emmanuel Akroboto GFA CAMERAMAN: Elvis Mensah

NO. REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS ZONE THREE

DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 MATCH: Kotoku Royals vs Mighty Jets VENUE: Oda park REFEREE: Bright Apeamenyo ASSISTANTS: Bless Klu & Barnabas Amenyo 4TH REFEREE: Solomon Mordey MATCH COMMISSIONER: B. Danquah Wilson GFA CAMERAMAN: Lord Yeboah

DATE: Wednesday. February 24, 2021 MATCH: Phar rangers vs Okyeman Planners VENUE: Mampong REFEREE: Joseph Osafo ASSISTANTS: Wisdom Tefe & Babavi Ngorli Eso 4TH REFEREE: Caleb Abotsi MATCH COMMISSIONER: John A. Obuobisa VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Joycelin Effah-Opoku

DATE: Thursday. February 25, 2021 MATCH: Accra City Stars vs Uncle T VENUE: Teshie MATS park REFEREE: Emmanuel Graham ASSISTANTS: Ernest Akatey & Adam Alhaji Mutawakil 4TH REFEREE: Franklin Akumatey MATCH COMMISSIONER: Kwabena Ageyi Sarpong VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Caleb Ablorh GFA CAMERAMAN: Ishmael Odartey Mills

DATE: Tuesday. February 23, 2021 MATCH: Accra Lions vs Heart of Lions VENUE: Accra Stadium REFEREE: Joseph Kwofie ASSISTANTS: Isaac Duodu & Michael Boateng 4TH REFEREE: Joseph Pimpong MATCH COMMISSIONER: Olivert Amoako VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Desmond Amenu GFA CAMERAMAN: Felix Anyane

DATE: Wednesday. February 24, 2021 MATCH: Nania vs Krystal palace VENUE: Legon park REFEREE: Robert Musey ASSISTANTS: Musah Bashiru & Anthony Appiah-Mends 4TH REFEREE: Emmanuel Odoom MATCH COMMISSIONER: Frank Denakpor VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Aminu Adisa Mohammed GFA CAMERAMAN: Emmanuel Kpab

DATE: Wednesday. February 24, 2021 MATCH: Danbort vs Tema Youth VENUE: Zimmermann park, Nungua REFEREE: Isaac Adjanor ASSISTANTS: Seth Armah Ashai & Seth Abletor 4TH REFEREE: Emmanuel Baah MATCH COMMISSIONER: Caeser Heh Franklin VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Caleb Ablorh GFA CAMERAMAN: Aaron Tetteh Narh

DATE: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 MATCH: Amidaus Professionals vs Accra Young Wise VENUE: Tema Stadium REFEREE: Daniel Atuobi Boateng ASSISTANTS: Richard Nartey & Nii Kporti Nartey 4TH REFEREE: Godwin Kofi Kpodo MATCH COMMISSIONER: John Mensah VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Gabriel Obu GFA CAMERAMAN: Nicholas Asamoah

DATE: Thursday. February 25, 2021 MATCH: Agbozume Weavers vs Vision FC VENUE: Sogakope REFEREE: Jibraeel Suleman ASSISTANTS: Gibrine Tanko Ayuba & Agbeshie Adams 4TH REFEREE: Daniel Oppong Amoah MATCH COMMISSIONER: Emmanuel Anim Nyarko VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Sandocal Akpabli GFA CAMERAMAN: Michael Iced

