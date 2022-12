2 hours ago

The Access Bank Division One League returns this week at match venues in the respective zones.

The Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association has appointed Match Officials for Matchweek 9.

Below are the Match Officials:

REFEREES, VENUES & OTHER OFFICIALS

ZONE 1 A

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: WA YASIN VS KUNBUNG BINBIEM

VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK

REFEREE: MAALE IMGERDE IREME

ASSISTANTS: PAUL ADUKO & DONMUA MORO AHMMED

4TH REFEREE: WITITRIRAH H. HAMZA

MATCH COMMISSIONER: RICHARD OSEI YAW

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OSMAN FAISAL

GFA CAMERAMAN: JAMES ATTOBRAH

DATE: MONDAY, JANUARY 2, 2023

MATCH: STEADFAST VS DEBIBI UNITED

VENUE: ALIU MAHAMA STADIUM

REFEREE: NYAABILE M. IBRAHIM

ASSISTANTS: GABRIEL BOATENG & ABDL MAJEED EFFA

4TH REFEREE: MAURICE ANANKANI

MATCH COMMISSIONER: MUSAH OSMAN

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SEY MUBARIK

GFA CAMERAMAN: ABDUL SAMED

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2023

MATCH: KASSENA NANKANA VS WA SUNTAA

VENUE: OHENE AMEYAW PARK

REFEREE: NATHAN ANAFO

ASSISTANTS: SAMUEL OWUSU & KWOSE BONIFACE

4TH REFEREE: SAMUEL YEBOAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ABUBAKARI ABDUL GANIYU

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: OSMAN FAISAL

GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: MAANA FC VS ELEVEN WONDERS

VENUE: MALIK JABIR STADIUM

REFEREE: UMAR ABUBAKARI SADIQUE

ASSISTANTS: MOHAMMED ALHASSAN & EMMANUEL OPOKU

4TH REFEREE: KWASI ANANE APPIAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALHASSAN YAKIN

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ISMAIL SANNI

GFA CAMERAMAN: ERNEST ASSAW

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: MIGHTY ROYALS VS BAFFOUR ACADEMY

VENUE: ADEHYEMAN PARK

REFEREE: JACOB ADUNTERA

ASSISTANTS: ALHASSAN ABDUL-RAUF & SEIDU ABDULAI

4TH REFEREE: GILBERT AMOAH AYARIGA

MATCH COMMISSIONER: MICHAEL AMONOO MONEY

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:

GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC NYARKO

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: UNITY FC VS NKORANZA WARRIORS

VENUE: NANA OSEI KOFI ABIRI PARK

REFEREE: SULEMANA LATIF

ASSISTANTS:ABDUL RAHMAN ABUGBILLA & BEDIAKO MARFO

4THREFEREE: SIRAJ YAHYA

MATCH COMMISSIONER: THOMAS NGMINDIEYE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER:

GFA CAMERAMAN: ERIC ASOMA

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: BEREKUM ARSENALS VS YOUNG APOSTLES

VENUE: GOLDEN CITY PARK

REFEREE: ERIC OWUSU PREMPEH

ASSISTANTS: JONES A. BOATENG & ERIC ABEMMAH

4TH REFEREE: IDDRISU UMAR

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ATHUR MANFRED

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHE KYEI

GFA CAMERAMAN: REINDORF OPOKU

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: BOFOAKWA FC VS B.A UNITED- LIVE ON GHANA FOOTBALL APP

VENUE: SUNYANI CORONATION PARK

REFEREE: AYAABA IBRAHIM

ASSISTANTS: FORKOR ALIDU M. & FELIX APULA

4TH REFEREE: BARIKISU SALIFU

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ALHASSAN ALIDU ALHASSAN

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: THOMAS OPOKU

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEL LARTEY

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2022

MATCH: ASEKEM FC VS SEFWI ALL STARS

VENUE: DR KOFI KODUA SARPONGSTADIUM

REFEREE: EMMANUEL ASARE DARKO

ASSISTANTS: SETH ABLETOR & JOSHUA ANANI

4TH REFEREE: HANS MENSAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: PATRICK OSAE LARTEY

GFA CAMERAMAN: JOSHUA NTORI

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: HOLY STARS VS SKYY FC

VENUE: CAM PARK

REFEREE: GEORGE M.VORMAWOR

ASSISTANTS: KENNETH ARMOO & SALIFU IBRAHIM BABA

4TH REFEREE: ERIC OSAFO ASAMOAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: FRANCIS ACQUAH ESHUN

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN APAKA QUAICO

GFA CAMERAMAN: GABRIEL FRIMPONG

DATE: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2023

MATCH: FUTURE STARS VS KENPONG ACADEMY

VENUE: EJISU OKESE PARK

REFEREE: FREDERICK SAMENA

ASSISTANTS: ADAM ALHAJI MUTTAWKIL & STEPHEN SACKEY

4TH REFEREE: MAWULI MORTEY

MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL OTOO

GFA CAMERAMAN: LORD YEBOAH

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2023

MATCH: PACIFIC HEROES VS ALL BLACK

VENUE: EJISU OKESE PARK

REFEREE: ALHASSAN ABDUL RASHID W.

ASSISTANTS: SULEMANA MOHAMMED &; KOFI KODIO MATHIAS

4TH REFEREE: MOHAMMED ZAKARIA

MATCH COMMISSIONER: FRANCIS BOATENG

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ABDUL JALIL AHMED

GFA CAMERAMAN: JAMES ATTOBRAH

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: WAFA VS ASOKWA DEPORTIVO

VENUE: GOMOA FETTEH

REFEREE: JAMES TAYLOR

ASSISTANTS: JAMES AINOOSON & ABRAHAM KYEREMANTENG

4TH REFEREE: ISAAC BROBBEY

MATCH COMMISSIONER: DAWSON AMOAH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: RACHEAL KORANKYE

GFA CAMERAMAN: EKOW DAVIES

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: ELMINA SHARKS VS NATIONS FC – LIVE ON GHANA FOOTBALL APP

VENUE: NDUOM SPORTS COMPLEX

REFEREE: BRIGHT APEAMENYO

ASSISTANTS: JASPER ADENYO & BARNABAS AMENYO

4TH REFEREE: WONDER ABLORDEPPEY

MATCH COMMISSIONER: KWAKU BUCKMAN

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GODFRED KOOMSON

GFA CAMERAMAN: EMMANUEK KPAB

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: SOCCER INTELLECTUALS VS NEW EDUBIASE

VENUE: EDUYAW ASASAN PARK

REFEREE: BENJAMIN SEFAH

ASSISTANTS: JOSEPH LARYEA & PATRICK GOHA

4TH REFEREE: BISMARK ASANTE

MATCH COMMISSIONER: AFARI TANIM

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SHAIBU ISSAKA

GFA CAMERAMAN: MARY NANQUENTERA

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: NZEMA KOTOKO VS EBUSUA DWARFS

VENUE: AMPAIN AAK II SPORTS ARENA

REFEREE: EMMANUEL GRAHAM

ASSISTANTS: MOSES AMEGBETOR & JOHN NYAVOR

4TH REFEREE: ALI ASANTE

MATCH COMMISSIONER: EMMANUEL TWUMASI

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ALEX ADU

GFA CAMERAMAN: BEN ENYINDA

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: MIGHTY JETS VS NA GOD FC

VENUE: TEMA SPORTS STADIUM

REREE: LAUD NETTEY

ASSISTANTS: DORIS ESSUMAN DARKO & KWADZO AFETORGBOR

4TH REFEREE: JOSEPH PINPONG

MATCH COMMISSIONER: K. MENSAH-BEDIAKO

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: GABRIEL OBU

GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC ARYEE

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: UNCLE T VS ATTRAM DE VISSER

VENUE: FRED CRENTSIL PARK

REFEREE: ERIC KORNIE

ASSISTANTS: JOHN ANSAH & MUSAH M. BASHIRU

4TH REFEREE: PETER ANSAH TEYE

MATCH COMMISSIONER: EDMUND OSANQUAYE

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN ABOAGYE

GFA CAMERAMAN: SOLOMON POAKWA

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2022

MATCH: GOLDEN KICKS VS KRYSTAL PALACE

VENUE: TEMA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: ALPHONSO ATIAPA

ASSISTANTS: ERNEST AKATEY & JOSHUA AGBO

4TH REFEREE: CALEB ABOTSI

MATCH COMMISSIONER: CAESER-HEH FRANKLIN

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: NICHOLAS AKUSSAH

GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC ARYEE

DATE: MONDAY, JANUARY 2, 2023

MATCH: NANIA FC VS TEMA YOUTH

VENUE: TEMA SPORTS STADIUM

REFEREE: CHARLES BULU

ASSISTANTS: DANIEL CONNEY & YAHYA A. MENSAH

4TH REFEREE: JOYCE O. APPIAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: SOWAH GHARTEY

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE TAGOE

GFA CAMERAMAN: JULIUS HANSON SACKEY

DATE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31, 2023

MATCH: VISION FC VS VOLTA RANGERS

VENUE: NII ADJEI KRAKU II SPORTS COMPLEX

REFEREE: DANIEL OTENG AMOAH

ASSISTANTS: PATRICK APPIAH KODUAH &TANKO AYUBA GIBBRINE

4TH REFEREE: ALFRED TABI

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ISAAC EFFAH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: PRINCE TAGOE

GFA CAMERAMAN: RICHMOND OBENG

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: KOFORIDUA SEMPER VS AKATSI ALL STARS

VENUE: NII ADJEI KRAKU II SPORTS COMPLEX

REFEREE: MAXWELL HANSON

ASSISTANTS: ATO YAWSON & DAVID ADDICO

4TH REFEREE: EMMANUEL BAAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: SAMUEL ABBEY

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: STEPHEN ABOAGYE

GFA CAMERAMAN: MARK SASU

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: LIBERTY PROFESSIONALS VS AS RENCES

VENUE: CARL REINDORF PARK

REFEREE: ROBERT MUSEY

ASSISTANTS: BLESS KLU & MARVELOUS AMEDIOLE

4TH REFEREE: COURAGE AMPOFO

MATCH COMMISSIONER: ANTHONY ANNOR

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: SETH ACQUAYE

GFA CAMERAMAN: FELIX ANYANE

DATE: SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2023

MATCH: SUSUBIRIBI FC VS HEART OF LIONS

VENUE: AKIM TAFO ROVERS PARK

REFEREE: NII GIDEON COFFIE

ASSISTANTS: PETER PATRICK OSEI & ISAAC PINTO

4 TH REFEREE: JULIET APPIAH

MATCH COMMISSIONER: JOHN MENSAH

VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: ISAAC AKUFFO YIRENKYE

GFA CAMERAMAN: ISAAC KWABENA KESSE