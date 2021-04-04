11 minutes ago

Another day and another division one league game does not end due to crowd violence in the match between Phar Rangers and Kpando Hearts of Lions.

The Zone 3 game was called off midway through the second half after the center referee was stoned by someone in the stands.

After the incident, center referee Robert Musey and his assistants Musah Bashiru and Isaac Nyarko decided to end the game for fear of their lives.

When the incident occurred the game was 1-1 with Hearts of Lions having opened the scores through Abdul Raman in the 22nd minute before Rangers leveled through Nathaniel Kwaw in the second half.

Despite a ban on spectators going to the stadium there were a lots of spectators at the Mampong Park as Phar Rangers played against Hearts of Lions.

It is the second such incident as on Saturday referees for the Techiman City vs Tamale City at Techiman Park abandoned the game after abuse from fans.