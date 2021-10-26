1 hour ago

Lower tier Sunyani based side Baffour Soccer Academy have been involved in a ghastly accident whiles traveling.

The incident is said to have occurred on the main Kumasi to Accra highway on Monday evening whiles they were heading to the capital from Sunyani.

They were heading to Accra to start their preseason training exercise ahead of their maiden appearance in the Division One League.

According to reports their bus veered off the road after their driver lost control before it collided into an on coming vehicle from the opposite lane.

The head coach of the team and the head of communications are said to have sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

“The driver of the Baffour Soccer Academy veered from his way and collided with another bus. I’m sure he was new on the road,” an eyewitness told AshesGyamera.com.

“We were able to save the lives of the players with the exception of coach of the club, one player and another man whom we were later told that he is the communication director.

“The coach was trapped in the car and it took the intervention of the police and Fire service to come and save him. so far, nobody has been confirmed dead and we are praying that nobody will die,” the eyewitness added.

Baffour Soccer Academy is owned by the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah and have a plethora of players in the U15 and U17 division with several others in the U10 and U13 divisions.