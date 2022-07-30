2 hours ago

Ambitious Division One League side Pacific Heroes are expected to name Montenegro manager Obren Saric as their new coach ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

He is expected in Ghana to complete the formalities of his contract to the lower tier side.

The club wants to secure promotion to the top flight next season and is keen on bolstering its technical bench.

Obren Saric, 48, has vast coaching experience especially with young players having coached the Montenegro U-17 and U-15 sides between 2015-2017.

Aside that he has coached Montenegrin club OFK Petrovac in 2008, and worked as Director of Youth Football at Mornar Bar

In September 2021, he was appointed Head of Academy coaching at Kuwaiti side Al-Arabi but left after some time.

He is expected to help the club qualify for the top tier of Ghana football next season.