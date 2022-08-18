1 hour ago

Two goals were produced on Match Day Two of the Division One League Super Cup at the Kyebi Presbyterian Astro Turf on Wednesday. Samartex 1996 came from behind to draw 1-1 against Young Apostles in the day’s first match while Tema Youth fired blank against betPawa Premier League new boys Tamale City FC.

In what looked like a slim win for Young Apostles, Godwin Abusah netted in the 88th minute to cancel Kwame Aboagye’s 21st minute strike in a keenly contested affair at Kyebi. The two sides sold an entertaining match with some brilliant individual play on display.

Sunyani based Young Apostles took a first half lead after weaving their way into the half of Samartex before Aboagye buried the ball for the opener. Apostles kept control of proceedings until they conceded a late penalty that was beautifully buried by Abusah with only two minutes remaining.

In the day’s second encounter Tema Youth SC drew goalless with Tamale City FC in another fun filled encounter.