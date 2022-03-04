3 hours ago

Tamale City FC ended the first round of the season on a high following a 6-0 thumping of Bolga All Stars at the Aliu Mahama stadium where Mohammed Yahaya grabbed a hat-trick to finish the round as the leading scorer in the Zone with 13 goals.

Yahaya’s prolific goal scoring record made the most sought after attacker in the second tier League as he catapulted his side Tamale City FC to the top of the table – same points as second placed Nsoatreman Football Club.

Nsoatreman FC who led the table for 14 straight weeks were held on Match Day 15 by Unity FC in a 1-1 draw as they relinquished the first spot to Tamale City despite having the same number of points - 33 points.

Third placed Bofoakwa Tano will welcome Nkoranza Warriors to the Sunyani Coronation Park as the chase for top flight football continues. The former Premier League side had a positive end to the first round after Abu Enock gave them a 1-0 win against Young Apostles.

Another pick of the pack will be witnessed at the Golden City Park on Sunday where Berekum Arsenal locks horns with Tamale City in an epic encounter that will pit the first team against 5th placed Arsenal. The Gunners trail the leaders by 10 points.

Sixth placed Steadfast FC will come up against 7th placed Young Apostles at the Aliu Mahama stadium. With two points separating the two sides, the match promises to be a pulsating one as the second half takes off in earnest.