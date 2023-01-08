3 hours ago

Emmanuel Kofi Owusu scored the match winner in the 50th minute as Debibi United posted a 1-0 win against Maana FC at Debibi Presby Park. The midfielder smartly controlled a delightful cross from the right wing before smashing the ball beyond Abdul Razak Mohammed in post for Maana FC.

Former Premier League side Techiman Eleven Wonders recorded a 2-1 win over Steadfast FC at Ohene Ameyaw Park. Andrew Kumah scored a brace in each half of the tie to win the day for the home side. The lanky attacker opened the scoring in the 33rd minute and added the second one two minutes after the break before the visitors pulled one back through Suweidu Suhuyini Sulemana in the 73rd minute.

In Zone One B – Nkoranza Warriors were left biting their fingers as they fell 2-0 to Bofoakwa Tano at the Golden City Park. Bofoakwa scored the opening goal through Solomon Oblitey Commey in the 40th minute before Saaka Dauda added to the tally in the 88th minute mark to win the day for the Sunyani lads.

Elsewhere at the Sunyani Coronation Park – Young Apostles returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win against Wamanafo Mighty Royals FC. Forward Kwadjo Ofosu gave the home side an early lead in the 12th minute following a dominant display.

Back from recess, Apostles added to the tally in the 52nd minute through Galley Divine before Amos Opoku Annor reduced the deficit for the visitors. Young Apostles have moved to the second spot in Zone One B with 21 points from 10 matches – two points adrift of leaders Bofoakwa Tano who lead with 23 points.

