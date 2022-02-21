2 hours ago

Zone One leading scorer Mohammed Yahaya made the headlines yet again as he scored a hat-trick for Tamale City FC in a 6-0 thumping of Bolga All Stars. The youngster has put up a brilliant campaign thus far to catapult his side to the top spot in the Zone One League table.

Saturday’s hat-trick takes Yahaya’s goal tally to 13 from 15 matches - making him the most prolific striker across the three Zones in the on-going League.

The race for Premier League slot was heightened this weekend when leaders Nsoatreman FC were held by Unity FC in a 1-1 draw. The result leaves the Nsoatre side in second place with 33 points after drawing their second successive match in the League.

Abu Enock scored at the Sunyani Coronation Park to give Tano Bofoakwa a 1-0 win against Young Apostles.

Another pick of the pack was witnessed at the Twumasi Sports complex where Berekum Arsenal drew 1-1 with Brong Ahafo United on Sunday.

Wisdom Attamah netted for Arsenal as Evans Appiah scored for B.A United to wrap up the first round of the season.

Full Results below: