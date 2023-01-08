3 hours ago

Skyy FC recorded yet another home victory on Matchday 10 of the Access Bank Division One League as they scored in injury time to beat Nzema Kotoko 2-1 at St. Martins Park at Daboase.

The first half of the game failed to produce goals but it was the home side that took the lead four minutes into the second half when Baba Hamadu Musa was put through to score.

Peter Adiwoh Ernest pulled parity for Nzema Kotoko in the 62nd minute to silence the home crowd temporally. But with few seconds left to end hostilities, Eric Antwi Konadu popped up to smash home the match winner in the 92nd minute to throw the home fans into a jubilant mood – crestfallen moment for players and technical team of Nzema Kotoko who had worked tirelessly for a draw.

Ebusua Dwarfs earned a 2-1 win against Pacific Heroes at Robert Mensah stadium in Cape Coast. The former Premier League side took the lead through Emmanuel Darko in the 25th minute before Richard Addai added the second goal two minutes before the break. The visitors got a consolation in the 63rd minute through Philip Amoh as Ebusua Dwarfs held on to win 2-1 at home.

Alhassan Nuhu scored the only goal of the match as New Edubiase United Pip Future Stars FC 1-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium in Obuasi.

Meanwhile Swedru All Blacks recorded a slim 1-0 win over WAFA at the Swedru Park to move to the fourth spot in the League standing with 17 points – 5 points behind leaders Nations FC who laboured to a 1-0 win over Basake Holy Stars.

