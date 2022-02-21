Sekondi Hasaacas, Nzema Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs ended the first round of the season in a vintage manner as they recorded victories against Wassaman, Bekwai Youth Football Academy and Swedru All Blacks on match day 15 of the Division One League.

Leaders Samartex were held 0-0 by New Edubiase United at the Nana Gyamfi Park at Bekwai.

Samartex 1996 have been near perfect in the season following a stupendous display that has led to 10 wins, 1 loss and 4 draws from 15 matches - taking them to the summit of Zone Two with 34 points – 3 points ahead of New Edubiase United who are second.

The only defeat for Samatex was against Sekondi Hasaacas on Match Day 13 as they lost 1-0 at the Gyandu Park – bringing to an end a 12 match unbeaten run. The League leaders however recovered from that setback on Match Day 14 to beat Future Stars 1-0 at home.

Nzema Kotoko – picked all points against BYFA in a 1-0 win at Aiyinase – as Ebenezer Amoah scored the only goal of the match.

Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs beat Wassaman 2-1at the Robert Mensah stadium. Robert Ato Hammond scored in the 5th minute for Ebusua Dwarfs but the lead was cancelled in the 29th minute by Joseph Aggrey. Back from recess, the game was even until the home side won a penalty in the 65th minute through Simon Martey. The Cape Coast giants have now moved to third with 30 points – four behind leaders Samartex 1996.

Elsewhere in Sekondi, Hasaacas defeated Swedru All Blacks 2-0 at the Gyandu Park. Patrick Odoom and Kwabena Baidoo scored in either half as the Doo Boys walked home with all the spoils. Sekondi Hasaacas have moved to the 12th spot with 16 points.

Find the full fixtures below:

GFA COMMUNICATIONS