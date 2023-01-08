3 hours ago

Zone three leaders Heart of Lions crashed to their second defeat of the season – first at home in the 2022/23 Access Bank Division One League as fell 1-0 to Golden Kicks at the Kpando Park.

Lions went into the match looking to preserve their lead at the top of the Zone three table by returning to winning ways after losing to Akyem Tafo Susubiribi Sporting Club last weekend. The former Premier League side were on an eight-match unbeaten run before the World Cup break only to resume to an excruciating 2-0 defeat to Susubiribi.

With an impeccable home record – Heart of Lions went into the game with loads of confidence but were hard done by Ezekiel Nattey’s strike in the 45th minute mark. The home side pushed men forward in search of the equalizer but their efforts did not yield the desired result as Golden Kicks held on to win the day at the Kpando Park.

Another giant in the Zone - Tema Youth recorded a 3-1 win against Tudu Mighty Jets at the Tema Park Sunday afternoon. The Harbour Warriors took an early lead through Emmanuel Mamah who scored from the spot in the 3rd minute.

Bless Ege levelled matters for Mighty Jets on the half hour mark as the first half ended 1-1. Back from the break, Tema Youth doubled their lead in the 52nd minute through Denis Hutor before Emmanuel Mamah again got his name on the sore sheet in the 56th minute to give Tema Youth a 3-1 win.

Akosombo Krystal Palace scored late to deny Prampram Uncle T United at least a point at Akotex Park. Danso Frank Adjei scored the winning goal in the 92nd minute to hand the home side all the points after Felix Doku Narh netted in the 76th minute to cancel Adamu Amadu’s second inside 70 minutes.

Krystal Palace opened the scoring through Samuel Awatsonya in the 23rd minute but Uncle T United took advantage of a defensive blunder to equalize through a spot kick few seconds before the break.

Adamu Amadu added the second goal in the 70th minute but the celebration was shot lived as Doku Narh fetched the equalizer six minutes later. With the game heading to a 2-2 draw, Frank Danso Adjei smashed home the match winner in the 93rd minute to throw the place into a frenzy – a hard fought but well deserved win for the home side.

