Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals beat Tema Youth 2-0 to end the first round of the Division One League on a high. The match day 15 fixture which was played at the Oda Park – pit together the two top teams in the League against each other. But it was the Oda side that prevailed in the end after scoring two first half goals to win the tie.

Desmond Awuah scored the first goal for the home side inside 25 seconds and added the 2nd goal in the 9th minute with an effort that came off a Tema Youth defender before going into the back of the net.

The result takes Kotoku Royals to the top of the Zone Three table with 30 points – one point ahead of Tema Youth and Liberty Professionals.

Liberty Professionals also ended the first half of the season on a positive note as they beat Susubiribi 1-0 at the Carl Reindorff Park. Daniel Antwi scored from the spot in the 27th minute to give his side a perfect end to the first round.

In Kpando – Heart of Lions humbled their Regional rivals Akatsi All Stars 3-0 in the Volta derby on Sunday. Abdul Mohammed Musah opened the scoring for the home side in the first half.

Kwesi Pong doubled the lead 10 minutes after the break before Christian Agyei put the nail in the coffin as he netted in the 83rd minute to complete the rout. The home win takes Heart of Lions to the 4th spot with 27 points – three points behind Oda Kotoku Royals who lead with 30 points.

