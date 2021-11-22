1 hour ago

Inter Allies and Liberty Professionals shared the spoils on Match Day One of the Division One League on Sunday.

The two clubs who suffered relegation from the Premier League last season opened their campaign with a breath-taking fixture at the Theatre of Dreams – Dawu. Both clubs appeared fresh and new as they moved on some of their key players to new clubs in the transfer window. It was an entertaining encounter on the hills but they both failed to take their chances as the game ended 0-0 on Sunday.

Giants Tema Youth who lost the Zone Three Premier League slot to Accra Lions last season will trek to Accra on Monday to take on new boys Golden Kicks at the Accra Sports stadium.

The Harbour Warriors lost to Skyy FC in the final of the newly introduced Division One League Super Cup but still possess the amory to challenge for this seasons title. Evans Osei Wusu, Jeremiah Arkoful, Emmanuel Owusu, Stephen Appiah and brother, Daniel Appiah are some of the exciting players to look out for in Zone three this season.

Akatsi All Stars lost 2-1 at home to Tudu Mighty Jets in their first match in the second tier. There was baptism of fire at Akyem Tafo where Susubiribi – formerly known as Okyeman Planners humbled new boys Kwaebibrem FC 3-0 while Accra City Stars recorded a slim 1-0 win against Nania FC.

Later on Monday, Uncle T United will square off with powerhouse Kpando Heart of Lions.

Results for Zone Three: