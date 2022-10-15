1 hour ago

League leaders Kpando Heart of Lions were held by Mighty Jets in a pulsating 0-0 draw on Matchday three of the Access Bank Division One League. Lions came into the game with a one hundred percent winning record having beaten Nania FC and Tema Youth in their first two matches of the campaign.

The Kpando lads also kept two clean sheets as they scored four goals in their first two matches but had their flying start halted by Tudu Mighty Jets at the Tema Park.

Heart of Lions failed to score for the first time this season but have kept another clean to extend their outstanding defensive record to three consecutive clean sheets in the season. The result leaves them at the top of the Zone three table with 7 points from three League matches – same as Volta Rangers who got promoted this season.

In another epic cash - Tema Youth picked their first point of the season after throwing away an early lead to draw 1-1 with Volta Rangers. Volta Rangers for the first time in the season dropped points after picking six points in their first two games. Evans Osei Wusu scored in the first half before Elorm Kwesi levelled matters for Volta Rangers to make it 1-1 as the Harbour Warriors walked away with one point.

Early on Saturday, Vision FC threw away their first half lead to draw 1-1 with Kwame Out scored in the 2nd minute of the game before Nana Kwame Oppong equalized for Liberty Professionals in the 69th minute. Vision FC have now drawn one, lost one and won one in the ongoing Division One League while Liberty Professionals remain unbeaten after registering two draws and one win in the League.

Here are the Zone three Results: