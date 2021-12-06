2 hours ago

Eric Wonchi Arthur scored a brace for Sekondi Hasaacas in their 2-1 win over New Edubiase United on Math Day three of the Division One League at the Gyandu Park on Sunday.

The intelligent left back who has featured in all three games in the on-going season scored the first goal as early as the 4th minute after Hasaacas were awarded a penalty following a foul on Alex Kofi Murphy.

Eric Arthur again turn heads around with a thunderbolt from close range to score the second goal for the Doo Boys.

New Edubiase United pulled one back in the 90th but that was too little to save their blushes as the game ended 2-1 in favour of Hasaacas.

In Swedru – Kweku Asuandze scored for All Blacks as they beat Asokwa Deportivo 1-0 to pick their second win of the season.

Elsewhere in Kumasi new boys Future Stars were piped 1-0 by Unistar Academy.

Zone Two Results: