1 hour ago

Nzema Kotoko dropped valuable points at home following a 0-0 draw with New Edubiase United on Matchday three of the Access Bank Division One League.

The home side were poised for victory but missed a dozen of chances that came their way at AAK 11 Sports arena. Having been prolific in their first two matches the draw becomes Nzema Kotoko’s first scoreless game as New Edubiase United also registered their first draw of the season having lost one and drawn one in their their first two games of the campaign.

At Abrankese - Frank Entwi's late goal was enough for Nations FC to pick all points at home against Skyy FC. Nations FC have now recorded two home wins after week three with their only setback coming against Ebusua Dwarfs in a 2-0 loss at the Robert Mensah stadium in Cape Coast.

Meanwhile, Baseke Holy Stars ended beat Pacific Heroes 2-1 to end their unbeaten run in the League. Richmond Somiah and Prince Poku scored two second half goals to give Holy Stars all the valuable points at home while Ca[e Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs earned a point on the road after coming from behind to draw 1-1 against Sefwi All Stars at the DUN’S Park.

Here are the Zone Two Results: