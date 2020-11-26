50 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has said her constituency will determine if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be given four more years or not.

The Constituency has the highest number of voters in Ghana with 172,907 registered for the December 7 elections.

At a rally at the Atomic Park in Accra on Wednesday, November 25, Adwoa Safo promised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate a total of 120,000 votes to secure victory for him come December 7.

“Today, our President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is here because he has hope in us,” she told the gathering of party supporters in Twi.

“During the registration, we had the highest number of about 173,000 people. This tells us the ‘Florida of Ghana’ to determine if the president will continue or not depends on Dome-Kwabenya.”

She cited policies such as the Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, 1-Constituency-$1m and the restoration of teacher and nurse trainee allowances as evidence of the good works of President Akufo-Addo.

“Will we sit for NDC to come and destroy all these ‘buildings’?”

On his part, President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to the constituents for helping him win the elections four years ago even when he had nothing to show but promises.

He said now he has a lot to show and the constituents should take a decision on what he has done so that he can continue to do more the next four years.

3 News