1 hour ago

The Auditor-General has written to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reconsider his decision asking him to proceed on accumulated leave.

Daniel Yaw Domelevo believes that the president’s decision was taken due to the embarrassment his government was suffering because of his work, as evidenced in a correspondence from the Chairman of the Audit Service Board together with public pronouncements by ministers.

President Akufo-Addo in a statement directed the Auditor-General to proceed on his accumulated leave effective, Wednesday, July 1.

The statement signed by the Communications Director at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, stated that Mr Domelovo must take his accumulated leave of 123 working days.

However, some suspect witch-hunting.