The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has urged all churches in the country to pray for the managers of the Ghanaian economy especially the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta for God's wisdom and direction regarding the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP).

In a press release issued on January 19, 2022, the Council also urged the government to suspend the January 31, 2023, deadline given to individuals to sign on to the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) and rather engage stakeholders to make the process acceptable to all.

The Council believes that thorough engagements with stakeholders would help the government to appreciate the concerns of the Ghanaian people and put measures in place to address some of the challenges of the program.

"The CCG also wants to encourage the media to be diligent with reportage on the debt restructuring program and ensure that they speak to professionals on the matter to avoid false information that would further heighten the already situation of fear and panic in the country," the release said.

"The leadership of the Christian Council of Ghana will continue to pray for the managers of our economy, especially the Finance Minister, for God's wisdom and direction in this and we urge all churches to do same".

"As an advocacy group that speaks for the vulnerable in the society, the Council has examined the concerns of the Individual Bond Holders Association of Ghana (IBHAG), the Pensioner Bondholders Forum, our church members and the general public and have identified lapses in the debt restructuring programme, a major one being lack of consultation with affected individuals and institutions," the statement said.

"With the current economic hardships in the country and the agitations among the general public, it is in the nation's interest for the Finance Ministry to suspend the 31st January deadline given to individuals to sign on to the program and rather propose a road map for dialogue to make the process participatory such that the outcome would be acceptable to all".

