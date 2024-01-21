19 minutes ago

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa displayed a commanding performance as they secured a resounding 4-0 victory against Namibia in their second group game of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023 at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo.

South Africa initiated relentless pressure from the outset, creating early chances that eventually led to a breakthrough.

In the 14th minute, Percy Tau successfully converted a penalty, confidently placing the ball into the low right corner of the net after a VAR consultation confirmed the handball decision.

Nine minutes later, Thapelo Morena showcased impressive skill, setting up Themba Zwane for a brilliant team goal. Zwane's well-placed shot found the right side of the net, extending South Africa's lead to 2-0.

Just before halftime, Themba Zwane added his second and South Africa's third goal, dribbling through the Namibian defense in a solo