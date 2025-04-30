1 hour ago

Ghana’s Attorney General, Dominic Ayine’s debacle and unimpressive quest to inflict maximum reputational damage to suspects under investigation has led to a rather interesting turn of events as he has struggled for almost a month to settle on which specific charges to level against Mr. Kwabena Adu – Boahene, who until recently occupied the sensitive position of Director-.General at the National Signals Bureau, under the National Security Council of Ghana.

In a 25 paged suit against the Attorney General filed at an Accra High Court on the 24th of April 2025, Mr. Kwabena Adu – Boahene and his wife, Angela Adjei Boateng who are the plaintiffs in the suit among other reliefs are demanding exemplary and punitive damages against the defendant, Dominic Ayine from further publishing/broadcasting offensive, defamatory material concerning the plaintiffs as stated in his dramatic press conference on the 24th of March, 2025.

They are also demanding recovery of legal costs incurred in pursuing the action.

Meanwhile, Of particular interest to many Ghanaians also, is the statement of claim as captured in the suit against the Attorney General which has one of the rich professional backgrounds of Mr. Adu – Boahene as a former Lead Support Engineer of ‘Assured Systems LTD’ in the UK from 2003 to 2005 before he returned to Ghana to serve for over 17 years in Ghana’s national security architecture until 2025.