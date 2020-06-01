16 minutes ago

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly, Hon. Benjamin Kessie and Member of Parliament Hon. George Mireku Duker, on Monday morning, inspected the Dompim Astroturf project ahead of its official commissioning in days ahead.

The Dompim Astroturf project was lobbied for by Hon. George Mireku Duker who led GNPC officials for sod-cutting ceremony of the project on August 28, 2018.

GNPC is constructing number of Astroturf across the country to fulfill the promise made by the Government being led by Prez Akuffo Addo.

Two years down the lane, the project is completed.

We thank H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Akufo-Addo, The GNPC Foundation led by the dynamic Hon. Dominic Eduah, Hon. George Mireku Duker and Hon. Benjamin Kessie as the facility is about to be operationalized.