1 hour ago

Bernard Don Bortey joined Accra Great Olympics during the transfer window but the veteran winger did not kick a ball for the Premier League outfit.

Apparently the veteran failed to agree a fee on his remuneration with the capital based club so did not train talk of play for them.

Bortey has now pitched camp with Techiman based third tier outfit Gold Stars Fc where he will be playing for the 2019/2020 season.

The Legendary Don Bortey who still believes he has a lot of football in him despite his advancing years has penned a one year deal with the Division two side.

Bortey forms a grand scheme adopted by the managemnet of the lower tier side to brand and project the team to prominence and the upper echelons of the League.

The speedy winger in his days played for the now defunct GHAPOHA,Hearts, Aduana Stars and a host of clubs outside Ghana.