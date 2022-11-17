1 hour ago

Kumawood actor, Don Little, has revealed there has been several attempts on his life both physically and spiritually.

The actor, in an interview with colleague Kwaku Manu, revealed that since he became a social commentator, his inbox has been filled with threats.

He alleged that some persons who have been his topic of discussions are unhappy with him, and have employed any means possible to eliminate him.

Don Little revealed that due to his spiritual background, he sees the plot on his life in a form of visions, adding that other times, people warn him of the unfolding events.

“I fear no principalities. I just say my mind and I don’t care about anyone and what they say about me. The spirit I was given is very high so if you try plotting, I will see it immediately,” he said.

To the diminutive figure, his spiritual strength makes up for his height as he warned his detractors to be prepared when next they try him.