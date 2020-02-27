2 hours ago

Popular American Gospel singer, Don Meon, through his charity, is putting up an eight classroom school building in Ghana.

The school is for the children of Royal Seed Home at Ofaankor in Accra.

“Since relocating to a sustainable country farm with wide-open fields for play, gardening and raising pigs and chickens, the children of Royal Seed Home have had to endure a very difficult commute to and from school.”

“The children often miss school for lack of reliable transportation or due to heavy rains that frequently wash out dirt roads leading to and from school. The best solution for these challenges is to build a new school for them right where they live,” the charity wrote on their site.

Don Meon cut the sod for the project which is estimated to cost $90,000 on February 25. The singer has been able to raise $25,000 so far for the project.

“Had an amazing groundbreaking ceremony near Ofaakor, Ghana - the site of the brand new Royal Seed School that so many in Ghana (Don Moen & Friends) the United States, and all over the world have made possible.

“Visit WorshipInAction.org to learn more and THANK YOU to all my partners. God Bless!,” he wrote in an Instagram post. Source: myjoyonline.com