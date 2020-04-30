2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has asked the Electoral Commission (EC) to donate the PPE given to it to health workers to carry out their frontline duties in the fight against COVID-19.

He said the health professionals need the PPE more than the EC.

Dr Apaak noted in a statement that PPE have been donated to the EC to enable the elections management body prepare for its voter registration exercise ahead of the 2020 polls.

“Folks, it's my candid view that the Electoral Commission of Ghana should donate its PPE to frontline health workers.

“Despite government claims, healthcare professionals are crying for PPE. So far, we have a record of 13 medical doctors testing positive for the coronavirus. Only God knows how many more could be infected in their line of duty, as they relentlessly lead as Generals in the war against COVID-19 without adequate PPE?

“Logically, as the number of cases goes up and across several regions of Ghana, more healthcare professionals would be exposed without PPE. So, at a time when our nation has recorded over 1,600 cases, should the EC, like many other institutions/organisations and persons, public and private, not be supporting the fight against COVID-19 with the PPE it has procured?

“I wish no harm befalls anyone, but should an officer of the EC become infected, who will attend to him/her, a needless newly-compiled voter register or frontline medical personnel?

“EC, donate your PPE to a medical facility, it's the moral and right thing to do in this COVID-19 war. Remember that dead people don't vote, and dead people can't compile a new voter register. Let's win the COVID-19 war first,” his statement said.