2 hours ago

The Director-General of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, has indicated that the withdrawal of donor support and dwindling government funding is having a dire impact on the commission’s operations.

Dr. Atuahene made this known at the Public Accounts Committee sitting in Accra on Wednesday.

“Presently, we do not receive any funding from donors. This is severely undermining our operations, especially as government funding is also dwindling,” he noted.

In response to how the commission is addressing the challenge, Dr. Atuahene said the commission is relying on other partnerships and initiatives to generate some funds to carry out its mandate.

“The Ghana AIDS Commission has a mandate to mobilize resources with support of the National HIV/AIDS Response as per the act that created the commission, Act 938. And so what we are doing currently is to analyze the financial situation and look at the sustainability of the AIDS response. We are working with our partners in coming up with a sustainability assessment and planning for the finances of the AIDS response.

“We have also worked on a number of initiatives to actually reach out to the general public to support the commission in implementing the national AIDS response. So we currently have the USSD code *9898# which we have put out for the general public to help the commission fill the huge financial gap,” he stated.

Source: citifmonline