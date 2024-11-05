7 hours ago

Radio presenter, Philip Appiah Kubi, also known as Roman Fada, has voiced his displeasure over the mockery he has faced following the rejection of his nomination to contest as flagbearer for the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) by the Electoral Commission.

In a video posted on social media, Roman Fada expressed that Ghanaians should stop referring to him as “honorable,” as he considers it disrespectful. He emphasized that the appropriate title to address him by is “His Excellency.”

“Recently, I have noticed that my English has improved since entering politics… I don’t want anyone to call me honorable because that title is reserved for MPs and Assemblymen,” he stated. “I have reached a level where you should address me as His Excellency. I contested against Bawumia, Mahama, Alhassan Ayariga, and others. Calling me honorable diminishes my stature. If you can’t address me as His Excellency, just call me by my name,” he added.

On Tuesday, November 12, 2024, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, announced the rejection of Roman Fada’s nomination as the GFP’s presidential candidate.

The EC decided to exclude him from the 2024 election after some discrepancies in his nomination that could not be overlooked, despite the party being given an opportunity to address the issues.