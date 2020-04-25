24 minutes ago

The Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH) has asked Pharmacists to ensure that no staff, client or member of the public is allowed into the pharmacy without a properly worn nose mask.

A statement signed by Benjamin K. Botwe, President PSGH, said where it is imperative to attend to a client or a community member who does not have a nose mask, the interaction should be done outside the pharmacy, with the staff member appropriately protected.

“All pharmacy staff should put on nose masks, preferably fluid resistant nose masks at all times when on duty. Sick staff members should be allowed to stay home until they get well or call the emergency numbers if need be,” it said.

The statement further called for the display of Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) protocols relating to COVID-19 in pharmacies for the information of staff and the public.

Also, there must be regular cleaning and disinfection of Pharmacy premises, floors and counters and the use of methylated spirit or any appropriate virucidal disinfectant hourly to clean surfaces that are often touched or held.

The statement also called for a barrier or clearly marked out area to be put in place at a distance of at least two metres between clients and pharmacy staff.

Social distancing protocols should also be enforced among clients who enter the pharmacy, it said.

Veronica bucket, soap and alcohol-based hand sanitizers should be provided at the entrance of all pharmacies for the use of everyone entering the pharmacy.

As much as possible, staff strength should be reduced to the barest minimum and measures put in place to reduce contact time and working hours of staff.

For clients who show signs or symptoms of COVID-19, the District Management Health Team in the locality should be immediately notified for further guidance.

Pharmacists and pharmacy staff should continuously appraise themselves of current information and regular updates on COVID-19.

The PSGH leadership has taken note of the shortage of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) on the market and is in discussion with various stakeholders to ensure the availability of PPEs for pharmacists.

“The PSGH appreciates all pharmacists for continuing to hold the line and playing their part on the frontline in these difficult times.

The PSGH appealed to the public to adhere to all the measures and interventions put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“If you must go out, please wear a mask, keep the right social distance when interacting with people. Wash and sanitize your hands as often as possible and if going out is not too essential, please stay at home.” Statement added.

GNA