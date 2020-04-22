1 hour ago

Companies and other institutions have been urged to prevent persons who are not wearing nose masks from entering their premises.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah who made the suggestion, said the move fits into the call for concerted efforts to combat the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

The minister was speaking to Johnnie Hughes on TV3’s New Day on Monday following the lifting of the three-week partial lockdown in parts of the country.

He hinted that government intends going all out to make wearing of nose mask compulsory.

“If you are running an organization, like TV3,…not only are you taking people’s temperature and wash their hands, you are going to insist that if you are not wearing a mask, you are not coming into our premises,” he said.

“Even if one person is recalcitrant, he puts all of us at risk, so it is our collective responsibility to be our brother’s keeper,” he pointed out.

Oppong Nkrumah’s position on nose masks was to also reassure the general public that government would not let its “guard down” as the lockdown is eased.

In his announcement on Sunday to lift the lockdown, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was emphatic that other directives to curtail the spread of coronavirus were in force.

“In here, I am referring to the suspension of all public gatherings, including conferences, workshops, funerals, parties, nightclubs, drinking spots, beaches, festivals, political rallies, religious activities and sporting events. All educational facilities, private and public, are to remain closed. Businesses and other workplaces can continue to operate, observing staff management and workplace protocols with the view to achieving social distancing and hygiene protocols,” the president stated.

The Ghana Health Service on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 confirmed that the country’s case now stands at 1,154. A total of 120 persons have recovered with 9 deaths.

Conditions of four persons are in critical condition and one of them have been put on ventilator, Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, Director General of the Ghana Health Service announced at a press briefing on Wednesday.

3news