1 hour ago

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of Ghana Union of Traders' Associations (GUTA), Mr. David Kojo Amoateng, has cautioned media men especially hosts of political programmes to be bold enough to face politicians who speak to matters for discussions on their various programmes.

He attested to the fact that Ghana will be at a better position than we see today if media men will take it upon themselves to be truthful to the nation than being influenced by politicians to defend them on matters they know will disgrace their political party.

According to him we need Journalists to desist from being intermidiaries for NDC and NPP members and refusing to tell them in the face when they are telling lies or not embarking on positive policies.

He therefore asked Journalists to speak the truth in all situations.

Making reference to the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ newspaper discussion programme, Mr. Kojo Amoateng urged every Ghanaian to be a good citizen and not inflate prices of goods they sell due to higher demands on the market.

However, he cited that the outbreak of the COVID- 19 shows God is the only one who knows the future and no other man, but he is happy government has taken early precautionary measures to prevent the high spread of the disease in Ghana since life supersedes everything in the world.

"Everybody must practice to be a good citizen, but I am happy with the early precautions taken by government of Ghana. Let us all as citizens comply by the precautionary measures of the government on COVID-19," he said.