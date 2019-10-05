29 minutes ago

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has made a passionate call on the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to put in place laws that ban kids from drinking.

The musician is of the view that such laws will rather be beneficial than banning celebrities from endorsing alcoholic products.

His call follows an initial call on his fellow musicians in Ghana to join him on the street to protest against the FDA’s ban that prevents celebrities from endorsing or advertising alcoholic products.

Shatta Wale made the call after Nigerian celebrities – Ini Edo, Jim Iyke, Uti Nwachukwu, Teddy A, Charles Okocha, Victor AD and Melvin Oduah – were unveiled as ambassadors of Adonko Bitters – a product by a Ghanaian company.

Mr Kofi Essel, Head of Industry Support Services Department of the FDA, had indicated that the country’s laws will drastically deal with any individual who flouts the ban by the authorities.

He told MzGee in an interview on Showbuzz on 3FM that, the fact that Nigerian celebrities are permitted to advertise alcoholic products does not mean that Ghanaian celebrities will also be given the mandate to do the same.

Expatiating his stance further in an interview on Anigye Mmre on Onua FM with Christian Agyei Frimpong on Thursday, the dancehall artiste noted that “certain decisions need to be taken well,” because people’s business are involved.

“The decision [FDA has] taken will affect not only the celebrities,” but business people too who have invested a lot of money into the production of alcoholic beverages will also be affected.

Shatta Wale rather urged that FDA and authorities to implement laws – including the use of ID cards – to deter kids from buying or patronising alcohol.

“Don’t say me, Shatta Wale I will let some small boy in Nima drink alcohol,” he stressed.

“The decision you [FDA] have taken is affecting us economically,” he lamented and added that, “...we want to tell them that the decision they have taken is bogus.”

Asked if any of the celebrities have heeded his call to demonstrate against the ban, the ‘Ayoo’ hit singer revealed that so far he has gotten Wendy Shay joining him on the campaign.

Shatta Wale said alcohol is very important and medically, doctors even recommend it. “You need a little pint to get you going,” he said.

The dancehall artiste added that “they think they are killing us but they are killing the companies,” who also sponsor events in Ghana.