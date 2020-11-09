49 minutes ago

The Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Premeph, should not be selective in his analysis of the legacies of the Mahama administration in the educational sector, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has warned.



According to her, the Mahama administration achieved a lot of successes at the Ministry of Education.

Her comments come after Dr Opoku Prempeh painted a bleak picture of the Professor Opoku-Agyemang-led education ministry.

He described bills left by his predecessor as “huge”.

The Manhyia South Member of Parliament told the House on Tuesday, August 11 while presenting a statement on education reforms and teacher education since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) assumed office that “we met huge outstanding bills under the leadership of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as Minister of Education, on key supplies for education service delivery”.

“There was outstanding bill of approximately GH¢9 million on Capitation Grant, GH¢4 million on Feeding Grant for Special Schools, GH¢14 million on exercise books to basic schools, and GH¢4 million on the supply of school uniforms among many others.

“Moreover, there were delays in the disbursement of Capitation and Feeding grants for Special Schools, affecting the effective operation of the schools. Within the period, government has cleared all the arrears and ensured timely release of Capitation and Feeding grants for Special Schools,” he said.

But speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on the Elections 360 programme on TV3 Monday, November 9, Professor Opoku-Agyemang said: “There was a lot of money we left at the Ministry. In the handing-over notes so many things are there. You can choose whatever you want to take and share with the public.

“How was the Eastern University built if we didn’t leave any money? The Eastern University how was it built?

“I also want to urge that we all do a bit of research to find out who sourced that money. We left a lot of money and I will use this as an example. I will say that we did the best we could,” she said.