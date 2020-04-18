2 hours ago

Actress Nadia Buari has offered an advice to people in relationships and people who are yet to find their better halves.

The actress who is known for not going the conventional way of how things are done in the Ghanaian celebrity space, made this advice known to her followers on Instagram.

Nadia Buari said love is not always “sweet” as the movies portray but rather it’s a commitment which takes discipline to last longer.

She admonished her followers to see love as a beautiful thing that has two sides to the coin and that is the only way they can maintain their relationships and enjoy their lives.