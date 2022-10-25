1 hour ago

A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has advised the President to remain grateful to the electorates who voted him into office.

The admonishment was contained in an open letter addressed to President Akufo-Addo, which he posted on Facebook on Monday.

According to the lecturer, the President must not act arrogantly, especially in the wake of the current economic crisis. He noted that an arrogant posture by the President can hurt the chances of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and further derail the collective efforts of the country in addressing the economic challenges.

“You fell for the trap of arrogance often set by the near unbridled exercise of power, when you called the bluff of voters who were disappointed that their bad roads had not been fixed. This was unpresidential, undiplomatic and uncharacteristic of a leader expected to lead in crisis.

The fact that you are on your way out, does not mean you should show blatant ingratitude to the people you went to beg to give you four more years. It doesn’t also mean you shouldn’t care if people decide to vote against the very party that enthroned you on the presidency. This is not what Kufuor did to the NPP”, he emphasised.

Professor Gyampo, therefore, advised the President to apologise for his earlier comments to the effect that threats to vote for the opposition National Democratic Congress in 2024 do not frighten him. “Please apologize to all Ghanaians for the unpresidential comments you made in response to the threats to vote against your party should some roads not be fixed.

Also, end the regional tours NOW and come and address the nation on what you are doing to address the current economic hardships as well as what all Ghanaians must do”, he added. In a related development, a Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Kofi Oduro has also criticised President Akufo-Addo for what he describes as the President’s recent arrogance.

According to the founder of the Alabaster International Ministries, Akufo-Addo has departed from the humility that endeared him to voters in his bid to be President. Addressing his congregants on Sunday, the energetic pastor seized the opportunity to warn the President about his pride and the consequences that await him.

In his open admonishment, he said if Akufo-Addo does not repent from his pride, his government will go down as the worst regime in Ghana’s political history.

“I stand here with a heavy heart to respectfully say this to you, Sir, the Lord is telling me, pride takes everybody down. And if you continue to be proud, you will go down without remedy. Your government will be the worst in the history of this country”, he stressed.

The preacher continued, “Your excellency, if you continue in the arrogance of speech and the pride of your life, you will never see solution and you will never see the remedy.

I stand here as a man of God and as a prophet of God, not needing anything from you except your repentance and your humility. If not, Ghana is going into destruction”. Meanwhile, social media remains rife with comments criticising Akufo-Addo for his recent public utterances.