5 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Twum Berimah, has refuted claims that Kennedy Agyapong, the former NPP presidential candidate, is to blame for the party's defeat in the just-ended 2024 elections.

According to him, voters considered several reasons for their voting trends, and as a result, Kennedy Agyapong should be excused from all blame.

He added that despite Kennedy's utterances that the party could not break the eight ahead of the elections, he came back to support the presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

His comments come after fingers have been pointing towards the Assin Central MP as being behind the party's defeat due to his utterances.

In an interview on Oyerepa TV on December 20, 2024, he stated, "Ken is a man of his word. If he won't do something, no matter what, he won't. But in this case, he came back to support the party.

"Even in my constituency, he came to support me and Bawumia. People considered a lot of things before voting, maybe an unfixed road leading to the person's house or something, so I don't think Ken must be blamed."

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensa, on Monday, December 9, declared John Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, the winner of the 2024 presidential elections, with a total of 6,328,397 votes.

Dr. Bawumia received 4,657,304 votes.

Mahama's party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), achieved historic success by gaining a majority in Parliament.