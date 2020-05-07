4 hours ago

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has fired back at his saboteurs stating they cannot ruin his life with their pull-him-down syndrome.

According to the former NDC Central Regional Chairman, there is a strong supernatural force behind him and no attempts to cause his downfall, particularly in the political realm, will succeed.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), in a statement issued on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, suspended Allotey Jacobs as a member of the party.

The party took the decision on Allotey Jacobs citing reasons that he has persistently exhibited an "anti-party conduct".

The decision was taken after a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and has referred to the Disciplinary committee for further action.

Speaking to host Kwami Sefa Kayi on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, Allotey Jacobs sent a strong warning to his opponents and enemies to stop pursuing him because "where God has positioned me in life is not my making".

"The truth is that nothing surpasses God. The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the God of Ishmael; He's one God nothing surpasses Him. The faceless, the boneless, the shapeless God; He who says and it is done is the one I serve. I love God... to all my opponents and enemies, the truth is that don't blame Allotey Jacobs. Blame God... it is by His grace and His mercy that I've been where I am," he said.