1 hour ago

The Small-Scale Miners Association says reports of illegal mining activities contributing to the erratic supply of water in some parts of the country are untrue.

The Ghana Water Company Limited in the Eastern Region says activities of illegal small-scale miners, popularly referred to as galamsey, continue to hinder water operations.

Currently, the water company is rationing water in most parts of the region and has on numerous occasions shut down water treatment plants at Osino, Bunso, and Kyebi as a result of activities of illegal miners.

The Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Water Company Limited, Kwadwo Daase has called on the government to streamline the activities of the small scale miners to curtail further difficulties.

But the President of the Concerned Small-Scale Miners Association, Nana Kwadwo Preprah has refuted such claims.

“This is not the first time the Ghana Water Company has run out of water. They have experienced a series of water shortages. I do not think it is fair to pin the challenge down on small-scale miners per se.”

“We cannot put a stop to mining, because take it or leave it makes substantial contributions to the economy. So we can at least find a way around it,” he added.

Source: citifmonline