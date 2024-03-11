4 hours ago

Ghanaian musician, Captain Planet of 4x4 fame has advised Ghanaian youth to seize any available opportunity to leave the country and not return.

According to the rapper, there is too much hopelessness for the Ghanaian youth and so if any of them gets the opportunity to travel and live outside the country, they should jump for it.

“What are they coming back to do? What better thing is in this country? Nothing. All the boys are complaining that they don’t have jobs but everyday we have someone claiming to have created over 120,000 jobs. So where are all those jobs?” he lamented in an interview with Empire FM.

Captain Planet, who bemoaned the level of corruption and greed being perpetuated by government officials, pointed to several issues, including poor healthcare delivery in the country.

“Even when you get money and go to hospital when you are sick, you are being taxed on the medicine so in that case, even the dying is being taxed,” he stated.

Listen to Captain Planet below: