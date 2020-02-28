2 hours ago

Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has assured residents and patrons of their safety as they have put adequate measures in place to prevent escalation of violence between two feuding factions over the installation of Chief Butcher at Kaase in Kumasi.

Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, says the Council is studying a report after it commissioned an investigative committee to look into the matter and advise the appropriate action to take on the matter.

"We want to resolve it in such a way that it doesn't escalate," he said.

The assurance comes as 16 people arrested in connection with Tuesday’s violent clashes await prosecution.

Police-military deployment restored calm after scores of butchers were injured after misunderstanding broke out over who should be installed the Chief Butcher.

A three-member committee led by Regional Chairman of the Peace Council had started work before the latest incident.

“They even presented their report today at the meeting of the Regional Security Council. We are now going to study and look at the recommendations for implementation," the Minister said.

Meanwhile, following REGSEC’s meeting on Wednesday, the claimants to the contentious Chief Butcher position are to refrain from holding themselves as such.

“We told the installed chief butcher that brought the problem that he should not go there again and work as a Chief Butcher".

Mr Osei-Mensah also appealed to the media, especially, Alpha Radio and Zuriah FM to be circumspect in their reportage on the issue in order not to inflame passions. Source: myjoyonline.com