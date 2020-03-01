28 minutes ago

MP for the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese constituency has begged Free SHS final year students of Abakrampah Secondary Technical not to disgrace President Akufo-Addo but instead learn hard to pass very well.

Elvis Morris Donkoh said their success story as the maiden students of President Akufo-Addo's free SHS will justify the huge investment and the introduction of the free SHS policy.

“You’re here to have an education and nothing else. Those of you in form three you’re the first batch for Nana Akufo-Addo’s Free SHS policy. Let Ghanaians see the need and importance of free education.

“So you are our hope. We hope and believe you’re going to write the exam and get better grades and make it to the university,” he said.

He begged the students when he joined the school authorities to commission and hand over two classroom projects built by GETFund and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) to facilitate teaching and learning.

Cecilia Adzo Wofesor, the headmistress who also doubles as the chairperson for all the heads of second cycle schools in the Region thanked government for the completion of the GETFund project which was started 10 years ago.

The school had to teach all the core subjects in the dining hall and the electives were taught after classes due to infrastructure challenges.

She enumerated a lack of teachers’ bungalows, a school bus, and expansion of the dining hall and walling of the school as major challenges facing the school.

Madam Wofesor commended government for the introduction of the Free SHS policy which she said has really helped Abakrampah Secondary Technical school to have an adequate number of students.

This has made it possible for the school to participate in all programs and activities organised for the second cycle students in the region.

According to the headmistress, prior to the introduction of the free SHS policy, 50% of students admitted into the school dropped out before the end of their program.

Source: myjoyonline