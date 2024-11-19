4 hours ago

Students awaiting their 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results may have to wait until next year for their results.

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has disclosed that financial constraints are delaying the process.

In an interview with Adom News, the Head of Public Relations at WAEC, John Kapi, exclusively revealed that the examination body has not yet received the arrears owed by the government for conducting the exams.

Mr Kapi explained that the government owes WAEC approximately GH₵118 million and the situation is further complicated by the need for GH₵25 million to repair malfunctioning scanners essential for processing objective test results.

With less than two weeks left in 2024, Mr. Kapi stated that, due to these financial challenges, there is no specific date for the release of the results.

According to him, the office is breaking for Christmas on December 20, 2024 when the funds are released, they will have to call the staff for them to come back to the office.

He emphasized that without the necessary funds, the exams body is unable to complete the processes required to release the WASSCE results.

He noted that the current situation is concerning, as the office has never faced such frustration, leading to a delay in the release of results.