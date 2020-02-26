52 minutes ago

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) John Dramani Mahama says the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) government has nothing in store for Ghanaians beyond the four year mandate.

“Don’t expect anything better than what they’ve done. The onus lies on you to vote with with your conscience in this year’s election. Assess the quality of your own life under this regime and vote based on that, just as former President Kufuor said years back,” the former leader told locals of Sienchem in the Asutifi South Constituency of the Ahafo Region on Tuesday.

He re-echoed that all the economic policies of the Akufo-Addo government were doomed to failure and could not stand the test of time, even under four years, asking Ghanaians to vote out the NPP government in the December general elections.

“God created darkness for a reason, so that we can all see the benefits of light. Today we’ve seen the importance of light. All the promises of the NPP in 2016 have turned out to be a sham. Be ye employment opportunities, 1 district 1 factory, 1 million dollars for each constituency, 1 village 1 dam, among others. They were thinking four years will never come. Infact they cannot do anything meaningful beyond what they’ve done.” Mr Mahama said.

Former President Mahama on Tuesday began a three-day working visit of the Ahafo region.

The tour which started from the Western North has been dubbed #Speakout.