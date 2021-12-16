3 hours ago

Musician Elorm Adablah popularly known as EL has eaten the humble pie and apologized for being “a little flippant” and aggressive with his expressions when he instructed those who are not up to date with his recent developments around him to stay away from his concert host by DJ Mensah’s Live Konnect.

EL was on record to have issued a stern warning to Ghanaians who listen to radio and do not know his latest songs not to attend his upcoming BAR 6 Concert.

This was after a radio presenter had mentioned some of his old songs as the ones she knew but speaking in another interview EL explains he was carried away by his anger geared towards the interviewer who appeared to have no idea about his latest endeavors.

Despite the apology, EL insists he stands by the material point he made since he will be disappoint anybody expecting him to perform songs from certain era.

The event Live Konnect which is curated by Ghanaian disk jockey DJ Mensah which has seen performances from top artistes such as Sarkodie, Medikal, KiDi,Mr. Drew and Mona 4Reall had fans thrilled with an excellently organized event with great sound and top notch security.

The official media partner for Live Konnect is African Entertainment, a leading Pan-African media and entertainment news organization.

Gold Label and Singleton, two great brands of Guinness Ghana Brewery Limited, are the official sponsors of Live Konnect.

Credit: africanentertainment.com